fatal crash

Driver ejected from vehicle, fatally struck on I-295 in Cherry Hill, NJ

Multiple vehicles were involved in a tragic series of events on I-295.
EMBED <>More Videos

I-295 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police confirm one person was killed after being ejected from a vehicle and then struck on I-295 in Cherry Hill, Camden County.

The series of events began around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near Exit 34.

State police say the driver of a Honda traveled off the road and struck a guardrail.

As a result of the crash, the Honda became disabled in the center lane facing northbound.

At that time, the driver of a Chevrolet passenger van was traveling south on I-295.

The van then collided with the disabled Honda. The Honda driver was ejected from the vehicle.

State police say the driver of a Toyota was traveling south on I-295 and then struck the Honda driver who was on the highway.

State police say the Honda driver suffered fatal injuries.

The victim was then struck by another vehicle, police say.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered moderate injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES:









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcherry hillpedestrian killedfatal crashi 295crash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Family of hit-and-run victims has messages for suspect, good Samaritan
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Kelly Drive
Surgeon, 2 family members killed in fiery plane crash in Victoria, MN
Car crash leaves 31-year-old dead in Camden Co.
TOP STORIES
Police issue shelter-in-place order after officer shot in Yardley, Pa.
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Truck crashes into Chester Co. police cruiser, officer injured
AccuWeather: Tornado watch issued as Fred approaches
Teen shot in head while playing basketball at Philly playground
Thief steals 40 pairs of eyeglasses worth $10K from Center City store
United says no duct-taping passengers after Frontier flight incident
Show More
Jupiter to take center stage in night sky this week
Days before students returns, Philly searching for more bus drivers
'Metal object' falls from Ohio roller coaster, hitting woman's head
Suspects shoot and carjack man outside Philly convenience store
Judge rules Christopher Columbus statue can stay in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News