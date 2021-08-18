Driver ejected from vehicle, fatally struck on I-295 in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police confirm one person was killed after being ejected from a vehicle and then struck on I-295 in Cherry Hill, Camden County.The series of events began around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near Exit 34.State police say the driver of a Honda traveled off the road and struck a guardrail.As a result of the crash, the Honda became disabled in the center lane facing northbound.At that time, the driver of a Chevrolet passenger van was traveling south on I-295.The van then collided with the disabled Honda. The Honda driver was ejected from the vehicle.State police say the driver of a Toyota was traveling south on I-295 and then struck the Honda driver who was on the highway.State police say the Honda driver suffered fatal injuries.The victim was then struck by another vehicle, police say.The victim has not been identified at this time.The driver of the Chevrolet suffered moderate injuries. No other injuries were reported.The crash remains under investigation.