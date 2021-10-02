Several shots fired near Cherry Hill High School West during Friday night football game

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cherry Hill police and the Camden County Prosecutors office are investigating an incident near a high school football game.Officials say gunfire rang out near the sports complex for Cherry Hill High School West during a football game against Bridgeton High School Friday night.Police say shots were fired just before 9 p.m. in a residential area near Fulton Street and Weld Street.Detectives say they found eight shell casings at the scene, but no victims at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact Cherry Hill Police or the Camden County Prosecutors Office.