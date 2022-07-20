community

43 Artists Unveil Real-Time Creations at Cherry Street Pier Festival

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tiny Room For Elephants arts festival is fun for whole family

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cherry Street Pier at Penn's Landing is now an outdoor museum, filled with larger-than-life works of art from 43 artists who have been painting together for the past 10 days straight.

They've been creating the masterpieces live, in real time.

The Tiny Room For Elephants festival will officially premiere the works Thursday night at a massive party.

"This is a living gallery," says Damion Ward, co-founder of Tiny Room for Elephants. "You go to an art gallery, and everything is nicely displayed and framed on a white wall. Here, you get to see the process. You get to see the artists pouring themselves into these pieces, which is great."

This is the fifth year for the festival and the first time they've been in person since 2019. Organizers says you can expect a massive party.

"We have some performance art, we've got drink, we've got food, we've got some special surprises and delights with giveaways and laser light shows," says YaYa Horne, co-founder and CEO of Tiny Room for Elephants. "We're just super excited to show off what all of these artists have been working so hard to do."

This is an art festival for artists, musicians included.

The Tiny Room for Elephants premiere event kicks off Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Cherry Street Pier, with events for the whole family through Sunday.

Click here for details and the full schedule.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaartsocietycommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Sneak Peek inside the Domes at The Oval XP
Philadelphia declares first Heat Health Emergency of season
Retired 70-year-old heath care worker diving into new job
Hunting Park pool remains closed as city heads into heat wave
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia declares first Heat Health Emergency of season
Family demands Sesame Place do more amid racism claims
Person of interest in custody after rape at SEPTA station
What to expect at the 2022 ESPY Awards
Suspect in rape at Center City law firm back in Philly, $3M bail set
Sneak Peek inside the Domes at The Oval XP
Tractor-trailer carrying Halloween candy catches fire on I-78
Show More
Philabundance volunteers take part in statewide PA Day celebration
Trump attends the funeral of his first wife, Ivana, in NYC
Woman held on $1 million bail after allegedly dressing as nurse to ...
Dog days of summer bring dangerous heat wave to Philly
AccuWeather Alert: Extreme heat through the weekend, records Sunday
More TOP STORIES News