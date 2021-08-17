fatal shooting

Young victim dies at shooting scene in Chester, Pa.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Chester police.
By
Juvenile killed in Chester triple shooting

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A juvenile was killed during a triple shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Officers with the City of Chester Police Department were in the area of 10th and Upland streets around 10:30 p.m. Monday when they heard gunshots nearby.

When they arrived to the scene at 9th and Madison streets, they found the youngster face down in the grass in a front a home. The victim had been shot multiple times.

Medics pronounced the juvenile dead at the scene.

Officers also located two adults who had been wounded.

They were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Canfield (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-7813 or mcanfield268@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Michael Jay (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4711 or jaym@co.delaware.pa.us.


Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland just announced last week a 60-percent drop in the city's murder rate compared to last year.

"Most of our crimes are being solved at this point -- another major reason why you see crime going down in the city," said Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland.



Kirkland cited police walking beats and detectives' partnerships with the Delaware County District Attorney.
