PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chinatown Learning Center director-owner Carol Wong founded an educational program almost 30 years ago to teach Asian immigrant children English.Her classes have grown, and her services have extended to parents as well, who typically do not speak English either.Her goal is to make the bilingual setting a comfortable place where immigrant families can get the skills needed to succeed here in their new home in the United States.1001 Vine Street, 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, Pa 19107215-922-4227