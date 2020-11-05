Bucks County homicide: Chiropractor found dead inside Bensalem home

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are investigating the death of a Bensalem chiropractor.Officers were called to the 3100 block of Hulmeville Road, north of Street Road, on Nov. 2 for a medical emergency.Once at the scene, they discovered the body of 64-year-old James Sowa.The Bucks County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide. Officials said Sowa suffered blunt force trauma to the head.Police said Sowa resided at the home and operated his chiropractic practice there as well.Police are asking anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 to call 215-633-3719.