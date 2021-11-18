baby

Congratulations! Meteorologist Chris Sowers, wife welcome baby girl

Paige Elizabeth was born Wednesday evening, Chris Sowers and his wife announced on social media.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chris Sowers, wife welcome baby girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News family is growing once again!

Action News meteorologist Chris Sowers and his wife Lori announced the birth of their daughter on Thursday morning.

Paige Elizabeth was born Wednesday evening, weighing in at 6 pounds 7 ounces and 19.75 inches long.



"It's official, I'm now a daddy," Chris shared on social media, along with a few pictures.

SEE ALSO: Congratulations! Maggie Kent welcomes baby girl

Chris said everyone is healthy and resting.

Congratulations to Chris and Lori, and welcome to the world baby Paige!



SEE ALSO: How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphia6abcbabyfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BABY
Original Gerber baby celebrates 95th birthday
Maggie Kent welcomes baby girl
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
NFL lineman helps wife deliver baby girl in his living room
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News