Congratulations! Meteorologist Chris Sowers, wife welcome baby girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News family is growing once again!Action News meteorologist Chris Sowers and his wife Lori announced the birth of their daughter on Thursday morning.Paige Elizabeth was born Wednesday evening, weighing in at 6 pounds 7 ounces and 19.75 inches long."It's official, I'm now a daddy," Chris shared on social media, along with a few pictures.Chris said everyone is healthy and resting.Congratulations to Chris and Lori, and welcome to the world baby Paige!