Action News talks to moviegoers celebrating Christmas in New Jersey

For some, it's been a while since they've spent the holiday in a theater.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News had the chance to catch up with some families who spent Christmas Day at a movie theater this year.

"It's different, I've never been to the movies on Christmas. I'm usually home cooking, so this is a first," said Vanessa Himmons from East Falls.

Lots of people packed into the movie theater in Cherry Hill for Christmas.

"It's really emphasizing family, so that's important to me and it's the reason for Christmas," said Mercedes Himmons from East Falls.

"I'm very excited. I haven't seen a movie on Christmas since Ali, that was a very long time ago," said Roshaum Chism from Camden.

For others, this is a yearly tradition.

"We Jewish people have nothing to do on Christmas, so we go to the movies and we eat Chinese food just like my mom did," said Margot Fishman from Haddon Township.

Many said the meaning of Christmas can be found in spending time with loved ones.

"I guess it's family, love, you know, and the movie. I'm excited about the movie," said Chism.

You can tell by the number of cars in the parking lot just how meaningful this trip is to families.

"It means a lot, I'm just thankful that I'm still here. Very grateful," said Dorset Powell from Burlington Township.

We saw some sporting Christmas gear entering the theater.

"Everything Grinch, from my shoes to my bag," said Nicole Smith from Atco.

Others dressed up for the movie they were seeing.

"Purple, for the movie, 'The Color Purple.' That's the movie, I was adamant about it down to the sneakers. I wanted to wear the color purple. I mean, when we went to see Barbie we wore pink, so if you wore pink for Barbie why not wear purple for 'The Color Purple,'" said Patrice Bailey from Frankford.

After the show, some people had more plans.

"This morning dropped off all the food and everything so like after this it's cooking, cleaning still," said Powell.

"It's a wonderful day to spend going to the movies," said Fishman.

A lot of moviegoers said the real star of the show was the mild weather, it was perfect for coming in and out of the theater and then going to events afterward.