Christmas Tree Farms in New Jersey expecting a busy weekend

According to a survey by the Real Christmas Tree Board, 20% of those surveyed planned to buy a real tree for the first time.

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Christmas trees are being carefully chosen, and soon the fresh firs will be adorned with garlands and family ornaments.

"I just love the smell, the look," said Melanie Young of Clarksboro, New Jersey.

Tree farms in the Garden State are expecting this weekend to be busy, especially at Exley's in Sewell, where some folks have already picked out and tagged their trees before Thanksgiving.

"So we not only have the person coming out who wants to select a tree, but we're having people come out who paid for their tree and now want to pick it up," said owner Bob Exley.

SEE ALSO: Real versus fake Christmas trees: Which is more environmentally friendly?

Is a real Christmas tree or a fake one better for the environment? The answer isn't as transparent as you might think. Here's what we found.

He says they've had plenty of trees this year, and they're already working on trees that'll be ready in 2033 - freshly planted seedlings.

But after this weekend, the family's other location in Monroeville will likely be running low.

"My son's already told me it's tight. It's tight right now," said Exley.

"Tight" is also how the National Christmas Tree Association described supplies across the nation this year.

"If you want a specific type of tree or size of tree, it's best to shop early," said Jill Sidebottom with the National Christmas Tree Association.

She says the market is still recovering from the 2008 recession.

"At that time, there was an oversupply of trees. And farmers couldn't in some cases sell their trees for what it cost to grow them and had to take them at a loss," said Sidebottom.

SEE ALSO: New Jersey community celebrates new Christmas traditions after Grinch vandalizes their tree

New Jersey community celebrates new Christmas traditions after Grinch vandalizes their tree

Some local farms also tell Action News they're still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

But officials say demand has been steady for the past few years, even with tree prices climbing in many places.

According to a survey by the Real Christmas Tree Board, 20% of those surveyed planned to buy a real tree for the first time this year.

For many, it's not Christmas without one.

Some farms, like Kenlin Tree Farm in Edgewater Park, will close after this weekend because of supply. Others, like Jim's Tree Farm in Edgewater Park, will be open until Christmas.