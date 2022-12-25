Crime Fighters: Who killed Christopher Braxton?

Authorities are hoping you can help solve the murder of a 17-year-old boy. He had just left school when he was shot in the chest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are hoping you can help solve the murder of a 17-year-old.

Christopher Braxton had just left school when he was shot in the chest Wednesday, January 26.

The Bartram High School senior was walking home in Southwest Philadelphia when police say they heard gunshots.

"At about 3 p.m. police responded to gunshots along the 2300 block of South 66th Street. When they got there they found a subject who had been shot. He's taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where's he pronounced dead at that location," said John Appeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission.

The school was placed on lockdown while investigators searched for the shooter. Grief counselors were brought in for students and city officials spoke out about the continued gun violence and repeated trauma for children.

"There's a lot of violent crime going on in the city. And you know we got to start working together as a community, get this information to the police so they can do their job," said Appeldorn.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"It's easy to make the call. You don't have to give your name," said Appeldorn. "We'll give you a code number. That code number is your number to identify any information that leads to an arrest and conviction."

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker