Cantina La Martina hits Philly's Mexican scene with monster 18-inch quesadillas, tacos and more

Now the Mexican-born chef is opening his own spot, Cantina La Martina, celebrating the authentic cuisine of his home country.
His creations feature ingredients and cooking methods used in the Mayan Empire era, with dishes like tacos made with pork marinated in a jus of charred peppers then roasted over an open fire, as well as contemporary Mexican fare like a giant quesadilla made for two, at 18-inches and filled with the works.
Their Cinco de Maya celebration will be May 5 from 11a.m.-10pm, with a DJ and prizes.
Cantina La Martina | Instagram | Facebook
2800 'D' Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
267-288-6002
open daily from 11:00am
brunch served weekends until 3:30pm