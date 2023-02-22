Action News has received complaints from clients of Citizens Bank that they are getting double charged for services.

Some Citizens Bank customers say they are being double charged

We contacted Citizens Bank on Wednesday and they tell us they are, in fact, experiencing a technical issue causing duplicate transactions.

One woman we spoke with says when she looked at her account earlier this month, she found that she was over-charged at least four times.

Citizens Bank says teams are "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

"We apologize for any inconvenience," the bank said.