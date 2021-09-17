parking

Wells Fargo Center parking lots to stop accepting cash starting with this weekend's games

The Philadelphia Eagles say there are other options to pay cash for parking.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting this weekend, Wells Fargo Center parking lots will no longer be accepting cash to pay for parking.

The venue made the announced Friday as a weekend filled with Temple Football and Philadelphia Eagles games approach.

The Center says all major credit cards and digital payment services like Apple Pay and Google Pay will be accepted instead of cash.

In response to the Wells Fargo Center's notice, the Eagles issued a clarification for fans who still want to pay in cash.

While cash will not be accepted at the Wells Fargo Center lots A-H, there are lots where bills will be taken.

Cash will continue to be accepted at the sports complex parking lots K, M, N outside Lincoln Financial Field and the Phillies lots (P-X) near Citizens Bank Park.

"This parking update will include Eagles game days and non-game days when entertainment events are being held at Lincoln Financial Field and the Wells Fargo Center," the Eagles said.

