4 injured after car crashes into Citizens Bank in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A two-car crash sent four people to the hospital in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

The crash also sent one of the cars involved into the lobby of Citizens Bank.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at Spring Garden and North 15th streets in the Spring Garden neighborhood.

First responders say four people were injured in the collision, including both drivers and a pedestrian.

There is no word yet on the victims' conditions or what led to the crash.