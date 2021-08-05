philadelphia news

Philadelphia to open 3 resource centers for at-risk youth

These centers will provide services and activities for at-risk youth, as well as those who violate curfew.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is now taking applications from nonprofit organizations to run evening resource centers for teens.

Several members of the Philadelphia City Council and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw gathered at City Hall to announce the plans on Thursday.

A new bill signed by Mayor Jim Kenney will establish new curfew guidelines for minors. Violators will no longer be subject to fines, but instead, many will be taken to one of the new resource centers.

The city plans to open three of the resource centers. Applications are due on August 26.

