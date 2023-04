Officials said a 20-year-old woman and the child were taken to an area hospital with serious burn wounds.

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three people, including a child, were injured in a house fire Tuesday morning in Claymont, Delaware.

Firefighters said they found two people lying in the front yard of the home on Everett Avenue when they arrived just before 9 a.m.

Officials said a 20-year-old woman and the child were taken to an area hospital with serious burn wounds.

There was no word on the condition of the third victim.

Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.