2 men shot and killed outside Club Risque in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot and killed as they walked outside of a gentlemen's club in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section, police say.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Club Risque on the 5900 block of Tacony Street as the business was closing.Police say they found approximately 22 spent shell casings at the scene, most of them right outside the entrance of the club. Seven shell casings were found around two cars parked in the lot.A couple more spent shell casings were found in the street, where a loaded magazine for a semi-automatic handgun was also discovered.Police say a 32-year-old man was located lying in the parking lot unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.A second shooting victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken by a private car to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Investigators have spoken to several witnesses who say the shooting happened when the two men left the club."We believe from talking to witnesses that both of these shooting victims before being shot they were inside of the club. We don't know if they were together; they possibly were together," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police say a number of cars were seen speeding out of the club after the shooting. They aren't sure how many semi-automatic weapons were used in the shooting.Police say there is no motive at this time.No description of the shooter or shooters has been released. Police say the suspect may have also been inside the club before the shots were fired.Investigators are looking at video from inside and outside the club.