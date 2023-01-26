Police seek man who boarded school bus, inappropriately touched student

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police with the Coatesville School District say a man boarded a school bus on Thursday morning and inappropriately touched a student.

They released surveillance images of a person of interest.

He reportedly went on the bus, sat next to a young girl and then put his hand under her leg.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near East Chestnut and North 6th streets.

He was on the bus for approximately five minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coatesville Area School District Police Department at 484-784-9118.