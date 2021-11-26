FYI Philly

Commonweal is a new Philadelphia art gallery for the common good

By Chandler Lutz
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Step into Philadelphia's newest addition to the art scene.

Commonweal, which means Common good, exhibits the work of local emerging artists and designers who are actively engaging with national and local conversations.

Owner Alex Conner has spent several years in the local art world and thought it was time to open a gallery of his own to give local artists a voice.

This month's theme centers around self-definition and authenticity. Through the month of November, Commonweal is featuring two female artists who are celebrating belonging.

Marian Bailey is a self-taught artist. This is her first gallery show featuring digital art which creates bold colorful illustrations.

Dora Cuenca is the other featured artist of the month. Cuenca describes her collection as her journal of curiosities. Both of their art will be on display through the end of the month, after that a new two-person exhibition will start.


Commonweal| Instagram
1607 Latimer St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
