40th annual Broad Street Run draws thousands despite inclement weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They crossed the finish line of the 40th Annual Broad Street Run at the Navy Yard Sunday morning soaked and pretty tired.The 10-mile race spans the length of the city.Each year the race draws thousands, and racers say that's because there's no run quite like it."It travels from one end of the city to the other," said Nick Malfitano of East Falls. "People out cheering along the entire route, no matter what at the elements are, it brings out the atmosphere of Philadelphia."Even though each year the route is the same, racers said it never gets old."It's definitely a speed pumper when you see William Penn, when you're coming south. It helps you remember why you're doing it," said Steve Miller of Hatfield.Of course this year the rain was a little unique, however, it seemed to be embraced."The rain was nice. It filled me off a little, but I prefer this to the heat," said Aliza Caplan of Washington Square.We also met Tyreke Smith who was running for a cause today."BMR black men run is a running group primarily African American running through the community. We are a national group in every state. We strive to promote a healthy living and healthy lifestyle," said Tyreke Smith of West PhiladelphiaAs well as true Philly tradition."It's the Philadelphia race it's like cheesesteaks, water ice pretzels and Broad Street Run," said Smith. "We have to represent our city."The men's winner of Sunday's race was Daniel Kemoi while the woman's winner was Susan Jerotich.