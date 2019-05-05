broad street run

40th annual Broad Street Run draws thousands despite inclement weather

EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands turn out for Broad Street Run despite inclement weather: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 10 a.m., May 5, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They crossed the finish line of the 40th Annual Broad Street Run at the Navy Yard Sunday morning soaked and pretty tired.

The 10-mile race spans the length of the city.

Each year the race draws thousands, and racers say that's because there's no run quite like it.

"It travels from one end of the city to the other," said Nick Malfitano of East Falls. "People out cheering along the entire route, no matter what at the elements are, it brings out the atmosphere of Philadelphia."

Even though each year the route is the same, racers said it never gets old.

"It's definitely a speed pumper when you see William Penn, when you're coming south. It helps you remember why you're doing it," said Steve Miller of Hatfield.

Of course this year the rain was a little unique, however, it seemed to be embraced.

"The rain was nice. It filled me off a little, but I prefer this to the heat," said Aliza Caplan of Washington Square.

We also met Tyreke Smith who was running for a cause today.

"BMR black men run is a running group primarily African American running through the community. We are a national group in every state. We strive to promote a healthy living and healthy lifestyle," said Tyreke Smith of West Philadelphia

As well as true Philly tradition.

"It's the Philadelphia race it's like cheesesteaks, water ice pretzels and Broad Street Run," said Smith. "We have to represent our city."

The men's winner of Sunday's race was Daniel Kemoi while the woman's winner was Susan Jerotich.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia newsphilly newsbroad street run
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROAD STREET RUN
Bucks County woman uses Broad Street Run to battle cancer
Runners make final preps for Sunday's Broad Street Run
Philadelphia prepares for the Broad Street Run
Broad Street Run: Road closures, SEPTA, race info
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Search for mother after child abandoned in Kensington
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by faux ride-share driver
Police: Man found shot in head inside burning car
2 students injured after fight near Temple
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain
Mueller tentatively set to testify to House Judiciary Committee
Show More
2 women shot while sitting in car in Nicetown
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash
Man critical after shot 8 times in Wynnefield Heights
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Fake ride-share driver assaults woman near Univ. of Delaware
More TOP STORIES News