COMMUNITY

Family asks for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Family asks for prayers, Christmas letters for terminally ill 4-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (WPVI) --
A Fresno, California family is asking for prayers after their little girl was recently diagnosed with a very rare disease and given four to six months to live.

KFSN-TV reports, four-year-old Crimson suffers from an illness that attacks the brain stem.

It is called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG.

Family members say Crimson's tumor is inoperable because it is in a spot where of all the major motor functions take place.

Loved ones tell us they are now trying to cherish the little time they have left with their little girl.

"You are trying to make the best life we can until she goes you know that's all you can do with this," said Ron Huffman, Crimson's grandfather.

Crimson was diagnosed with the deadly disease at the end of November.
Family members are asking the community to send letters and cards to the little girl so that they can read them to her over the holiday.

If you'd like to send a letter to Crimson address them to:

Crimson Barnett
PO Box 15367
Fresno, CA 93702

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschildrenterminal illnesscommunityholidayu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
California community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
How neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath of Florence
Meek Mill surprises North Philly students with new backpacks
Volunteers from the Word of Life Christian Center clean up the community with their Dream Big Outreach project
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Christmas came early for some children in Darby Borough
Santa helpers deliver bikes to deserving kids in Camden
Students encouraged to think outside the box
Eight city public schools get support from Philadelphia Councilman at-large
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders in murder of mother near newborn daughter
Nick Foles to start for Eagles on Sunday against Texans
After win over Rams, what are Eagles playoff chances?
Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol fired
Aramark responds to ESPN's stadium food safety report
Brother of victim in Delco shooting: Gunman will be found
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
AccuWeather: The Sun Returns
Show More
Carter Hart called up by Flyers, available to play on Tuesday
Hazmat responds to leak at Wawa dairy plant
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
Fight erupts at Philly Hip Hop Awards at the Troc
UPS driver accused of helping porch pirates
More News