Preserving Family Histories with digital technology in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- On Saturday, January 18, 2020, you can have your priceless family memories preserved for free at Blackwell Regional Library.

It's a workshop called "Preserving Family Histories" that will take place from 11am to 2pm. Dr. Jennifer Garcon of University of Pennsylvania Libraries will be on-site to scan photos and provide additional advice for preserving physical media. This is just one event among many that contribute to the ultimate goal of making family and community history more accessible. The services are free thanks to funding by the Council on Library and Information Resources.

Guests come with physical photos and leave with digital copies via flash drives and entries on the Preserving Family Histories digital archive website.

This initiative was inspired by Re/Member Black Philadelphia, whose mission is to archive elements of black culture and history endangered by displacement in the community.

Hard photographs and documents are welcome at Saturday's event. Since VHS encoding requires extended periods of time, they will be reserved for a different day. Another photo archiving event will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

For more information, you can visit the event page on Facebook.

