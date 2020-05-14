community journalist

Flocks of plastic flamingos say "Thank you" to essential workers

MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Flamingos are not native to southern New Jersey. Yet, plastic ones have been popping up on front lawns for the last several weeks.

It's a local Girl Scout troop's way of giving back when COVID-19 canceled their community service projects. Brownie Troop 22121 was planning on creating a butterfly garden when the pandemic separated scouts from one another.

They decided to dedicate their time away from school, camping, and father-daughter dances to thanking essential workers. Now, neighbors can nominate healthcare workers, police, firefighters, mail carriers, and teachers to get "flocked."

The idea started in March and has continued with alternating Girl Scout teams hitting the road each day. They are currently booked with workers to thank for every day leading up to the end of June.

"I think each flamingo really symbolizes one person that each person has helped," said troop co-leader Chrissy LeCompte.

Her daughter, Emily, unloaded a trunk full of flamingos this morning with her fellow scout, Ava.

With every new day comes a new opportunity for these third-graders and their fellow troops to thank someone who they think is "Flamazing!"

