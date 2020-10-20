FYI Philly

Here's how you can help Making Strides raise money for breast cancer awareness, research

The Making Strides Walk has gone virtual as they continue to fight breast cancer.
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The annual Making Strides Walk is a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in its fight against breast cancer.

Because of COVID-19, this year's walk was canceled but in place of that one big event, there are lots of little ones happening throughout the month of October.

This year's events include virtual 5ks, pink car parades to drive-thru events and a Scavenger Hunt this year to add some fun. With the pandemic, the American Cancer Society has seen its research dollars cut in half as donations have dipped to their lowest level in a century. With 276,000 women expected to be diagnosed with the disease this year, the fundraising is more important than ever.


American Cancer Society Philadelphia | ACS FUNdraising App

1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
800-227-2345
Text 44321 to make a donation
Report a correction or typo
