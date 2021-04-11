community journalist

How a brewery saved Historic Cold Spring Village

By
EMBED <>More Videos

How a brewery saved Historic Cold Spring Village

LOWER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "For a lifetime I've always been interested in history," said Annie Salvatore. "Even more now with things changing all around us, it's important that people see what life was like."

Annie and her husband, Joseph Salvatore, converted a plot of empty woods into Historic Cold Spring Village 40 years ago. Starting with their own home, they built a tourist attraction that sends guests back in time to the earliest days of the newly-independent United States of America.

"In order for the village to survive long term, we had to have another mechanism that would keep it alive," said Annie. "In typical husband fashion, Joe looked at me, he said we need to build a brewery."

Thus, Historic Cold Spring Village became one of many breweries in Cape May County. By refurbishing a barn built in the early 1800s, the couple offered a flavorful and historic twist on the concept.

The brewery was only four years old when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. When the village became closed to the public, it became their prime source of income. Take-out orders helped to keep the name of the village fresh in the minds of locals and tourists alike. Even a year later, the brewery is still drawing crowds back to the property.
"Our dream is that it continues to give people happiness, education, learn about historic preservation," said Annie.

The brewery is open year-round Thursdays through Sundays. The full historic village experience is currently closed until Father's Day weekend in June. In the meantime, guests can currently reserve a slot for a guided tour through the serene landscapes. Those tours are topped with a tasting at the brewery.

"I have probably a commitment to history into the village because we started it," said Annie about keeping the village open. "A lot of it is in our blood. It keeps me alive."

To learn more, visit their website.

The Salvatore family stays busy. While Historic Cold Spring Village is Annie's pride and joy, Joe spends his time at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum.

EMBED More News Videos

It's a museum for military members who once kept a vigilant eye in the sky. Soon, it will be home to an enormous eyeball that you just have to see to believe.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscape may countycommunity journalistbreweryhistoryfamilyinstagram storiesrestaurantbeerfeel goodtourism
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Immerse yourself in butterflies at this local pop-up
Breakdancing class comes to Temple University and beyond
You can become a 'Wissahero' to help the environment
East Bay nonprofit diverts used crayons from the landfill for a good cause
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested in connection with death of pregnant mother
Hideki Matsuyama 1st man from Japan to win golf major
Vacation bookings on the rise as vaccinations increase
Vaccine rollout: Pa. expands to 1C; Philly increases eligibility list Monday
AccuWeather: Unsettled Week Ahead
Philadelphia police investigate hit and run crash
Investigation into SEPTA's safety record reveals alarming trend
Show More
Nearly a dozen shot in less than 24 hours in Philadelphia
Armed man who fired shots, barricaded himself inside Honolulu hotel room found dead
Consumer Reports: Get ready for sticker shock at the grocery store
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
How to speak to someone who's hesitant to get vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News