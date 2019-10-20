Local produce thrives at grocery co-ops

Fresh and creative flavors are beaming with color on store shelves. The words "Local" and "Organic" are peppered across product labels. Co-ops take pride in selling fruit, bread, cookies and more from local farms and businesses.
These community-owned stores are sprinkled in Mt. Airy, Chestnut Hill, Ambler, Kensington and more. Members are considered stakeholders in the business and receive other in-store rewards. Everyone is welcome to shop regardless of membership status.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney recognized Saturday, October 19th as the first Philadelphia Grocery Co-Op Day. To encourage residents to learn more about the concept, each store held activities and sampled different goods.
We visited Weavers Way in Mt. Airy, where guests could try samples of Baba's Brew's "Philly Jawn" kombucha, made with locally grown blueberries, apples, cinnamon and more.
To learn more about grocery co-ops in your area, visit their website.
