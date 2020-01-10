community journalist

"Mrs. Malvern" retires triumphantly after 35 years with police force

MALVERN, Pa. -- Anne Novelli has been administrative assistant to six Chiefs of Police in Malvern, PA. But the community knows she has gone above and beyond her typical duties.

Born in raised in the borough, she remains a steadfast symbol of love and support among the community. This earned her the affectionate title, "Mrs. Malvern."

Officers credit her with providing the care, advice, and even guts needed to succeed on the street. They see her as a second mother (or grandmother) and she equally treats them like family. She has been known to give of herself for co-workers and visitors to the police station alike.

This morning, she was chauffeured by police escort on her last day of work. Family members cheered as she left the house, saying, "Don't forget your lunch!" They paraded through the borough with many local businesses there to wave signs that read, "We love you, Anne!"

Anne tells us she is excited to sleep past 6am, have spontaneous lunches with her friends, and maybe watch a few movies during retirement.

