N.J. Air National Guard to honor health care workers with South Jersey flyover

((U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley))

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Air National Guard will be flying over South Jersey next week to honor health care workers.

The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing are set to fly over the region on May 12.

"Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat. I want to thank the NJ Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19," said Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale, Commander of the New Jersey National Guard and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "Jersey Strong!"

177th Fighter Wing



Resident can see the flyover at the follow times:



Sea Girt - 11:30 a.m.
PNC Arts Center - 11:35 a.m.
Millstone - 11:40 a.m.
NJ Convention Center - 11:45 a.m.
Menlo Park - 11:46 - a.m.
Kean University - 11:48 a.m.
University Hospital - 11:48 a.m.
Expo Center - 11:49 a.m.
Bern County College/Paramus - 11:51 a.m.

Vets Haven North - 12:01 p.m.
New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs - 12:07 p.m.
Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital - 12:13 p.m.
U.S. Coast Guard Training Center - 12:27
Atlantic City Convention Center - 12:32 p.m.

