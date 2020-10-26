PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday popup Night before Tinsel is, the Nightmare before Tinsel come Halloween.
Instead of a haunted bar this year, it's a walkthrough experience that's an art installation made frightful.
The setting is a mental asylum filled with patients who went crazy after being quarantined for COVID-19.
The Craft Concepts Group is the creative force behind the place and owner Teddy Sourias opened a new Mexican restaurant and tequila bar next door called Sueño with a Day of the Dead theme.
The menu is Mexican American street food that includes empanadas, street corn and a giant BYOT (Build your own Taco) board.
Nightmare Before Tinsel | FB | Tickets
116 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107
215-909-9406
Open 4-11pm, Limited to groups not exceeding 6 people at a time
Sueño | FB
114 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107
Tinsel does Halloween with haunted COVID-19-themed bar; Mexican next door from Sueño
