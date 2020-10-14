Local organization makes push to raise voter awareness

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6560691" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you have a smartphone, you have the ability to get registered to vote and find your polling place. And it only takes one click.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6966936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A record number of Pennsylvanians will vote by mail in 2020. Here's what to know about the process. (Video from VotesPA.com)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In South Philadelphia neighborhoods, organizers with Black Voters Matter had one goal Tuesday night as they rolled through the streets honking their horns."Bring the resources to the community, they may be more active in the process," said the group's Pennsylvania state coordinator Brittany Smalls.The grassroots organization has been ramping up its efforts to go to underserved neighborhoods with the election three weeks out."We're in a pandemic right now, so we have to be really creative," Smalls said. "We have magnets on the car. The magnets are QR codes where people can register or request their mail-in ballot right on the phone."The voter registration caravan is becoming a regular sight in the city.Pennsylvania is once again a battleground state among the presidential election, with both campaigns eyeing its 20 electoral votes.The voter registrations deadline for Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct 19.