PHILLY PROUD

What is Philly Proud?

Be proud! Be Philly Proud!!

All across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys, people of all ages are doing wonderful things every day. They are working together or working alone, to improve their communities, and to make life better for their neighbors and friends. For decades, Action News has been showcasing these great stories, taking pride in the amazing things we see and report on day in and day out.

6abc produces a myriad of community events, partnering with countless non-profits to further their efforts to serve the tri-state region. When you see a 6abc personality emceeing an affair, have us share the details of your community event in a public service announcement, or sign up to find out what is happening on our Community Calendar, you know that 6abc is here for you.


The Philly Proud banner will recognize your good work, and we hope it will inspire others to take action, to make a difference in their neighborhoods and communities. Every positive story matters, every positive effort has an impact on the people around you.

Whether you're in Center City, the Jersey Shore, Wilmington, the Poconos, or in any of the countless cities, townships, boroughs or villages throughout the 6abc viewing area, we want you to see these good works recognized and we want you to be proud. Be Philly Proud!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly Proud6abc6abc Community
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
6abc Community Newsletter Sign Up
6abc.com Community Calendar
Community Connection PSA Request - Submission Form
PHILLY PROUD
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
A Unique baby caused "ooh's" & "ahh's" at St. Christopher's Hospital
Tell Us!
Occupational Training Center in Burlington Township gives those with disabilities a chance to be independent
Young Camden track star awarded for speed
More Philly Proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
A Unique baby caused "ooh's" & "ahh's" at St. Christopher's Hospital
Tell Us!
Caribbean festival heats up Penn's Landing despite grey skies
Couple's sunrise Art Museum engagement caught by Action Cam
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News