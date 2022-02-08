donations

Donation drive helps support families in need of life-changing surgery

From now until Valentine's Day, the donor will match dollar-for-dollar every donation up to $2 million.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The story of conjoined twins who were successfully separated by incredible surgeons at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is now being used to help others.

An anonymous donor is partnering with the Altobelli family to support families in need of lifesaving surgery.

From now until Valentine's Day, the donor will match dollar-for-dollar every donation up to $2 million through the CHOP website.

The 10-month-old girls, Addy and Lily Altobelli were born connected at the abdomen and chest.

This meant they shared a liver, diaphragm and abdominal wall.

But it was back in October when more than two dozen doctors spent 10 hours in the operating room separating the babies.

It took another three hours to rebuild their abdomens.

The family, including parents Maggie and Dom, finally flew home to Chicago on December 1.
