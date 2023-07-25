Police continue searching for 9-month-old in Delaware River after deadly Bucks County flood

Officials say the infant has been missing since July 15 when flood waters in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County swept his family's car away.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Search and rescue teams in Bucks and Philadelphia counties resumed the search Tuesday for Conrad Sheils, the missing 9-month-old boy who was swept away in a flood earlier this month.

Officials say the infant has been missing since July 15 when flood waters in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County swept his family's car away. His mother, Katie Seley, and 2-year-old sister, Mattie, died in the storm.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Police Department's Marine Unit was back searching the Delaware River for Conrad.

"Because we don't know where he is, we're just looking on the surface everywhere," said Lt. Andy Napoli. "We want closure for the family. We do our best. Sometimes we're successful and sometimes we're not."

The search spans from Washington Cross to the Coast Guard base in South Philadelphia, nearly 40 miles.

This is the fifth day that Philadelphia police have been involved after Mattie Sheils was discovered on the banks of the Delaware River in Port Richmond Friday -- about 32 miles from where she went missing.

"We knew it would be kind of a longshot that Conrad would be in the same area but we still took the effort," said Napoli.

Search and rescue teams are using K9s, aviation, land units, and sonar hoping to find the infant boy.

"Something that sticks out, and not only literally sticks out above the surface, but something that doesn't belong, any type of debris. And because we're looking for Conrad and he's so small, it could be anything," said Napoli.

It's a search that has become more challenging with time and is at the mercy of the tides.

"You can see the tide mark, the high tide mark by the wet. And as the tide goes down, the walls stay wet, and then eventually it dries up," said Napoli.

The search and rescue team still vows to be out there until they have answers for the Sheils family.

"As long as it takes," said Napoli. "My hope is either us or another agency finds him."

