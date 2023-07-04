Kids speed through Conshohocken for annual Soap Box Derby

Conshohocken is celebrating the Fourth of July holiday by taking residents on a trip back in time.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Conshohocken is celebrating the Fourth of July holiday by taking residents on a trip back in time.

The town shut down Fayette Street on Tuesday for a soap box derby race!

"It's great, it's everything. We wouldn't be the Fourth of July without being here," said Elizabeth Drozd of Conshohocken.

The annual Soapbox Derby was open for kids ages 7 to 16 years old.

"I'm pretty nervous," said Jeremiah Garcia, of Conshohocken.

There are 35 racers in total. Those racing for the first time say they have some strategies on how to win.

"The left lane to kind of go to the left, and the right lane to kind of go to the right," said Sarah Moore, of Conshohocken.

The kids went down Fayette Street, competing for a cash prize. Parents said they put a lot of time into the race.

"Added the weights. If you look down there, there's weights down there front and back," said Daniel Fritz, of Conshohocken.

Money for the race is provided by sponsors and the borough. The tradition is what keeps people coming back to watch.

Conshohocken resident Brianna Hobbs says she raced in 2001 and 2002.

"For me it's remembering that I used to race down here and then it's just something fun to do in the neighborhood," she said.

Assistant Director Leo Costello said he's been coming since 1997.

"When my children raced they had a really good time with it and I like seeing other kids getting involved, having fun with it," said Costello.

Tuesday's winner gets a trophy, a $150 check, and their family gets a $500 check. Then the week of July 16, the winner will put their skills to the test in Akron, Ohio for the Soapbox Derby World Championships.