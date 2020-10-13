FYI Philly

Cornerstone on the Main Line is bringing New England seafood and vibes to the Main Line

The Nantucket natives have brought their love of oysters and seafood to Philadelphia.
By Bethany Owings
WAYNE, PA (WPVI) -- Nick and Christine Kondra, owners of The Cornerstone in Wayne, are Nantucket natives bringing their love of oysters and seafood to Philadelphia.

The pandemic threatened to disrupt their lives but they found a life-preserver thanks to their local customer base and charity work.

As for the menu, Nick says Christine has one of the best palates in the building. The Bucatini fresh pasta was her idea, tossed with house-made ricotta cheese and Kennett Square mushrooms. The French-style pork-chop is seared on a wood grill and served with seasonal vegetables.

At the Artisanal Market next door, you can purchase their homemade pasta and peruse the area's largest bottle shop collection. They have over 420 selections, with 3,000 bottles in-house along with an impressive canned beer inventory.

You can catch the house-band playing live music every Wednesday 7-9 pm at the outdoor seating area they've dubbed The Secret Garden, which now includes outdoor heaters.

Cornerstone | Facebook
1 West Avenue Wayne, PA 19087
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwaynefyi phillyseafoodfyi food
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
White Dog Cafe opens with great food and an homage to dogs
A whirlwind wine tour around Philly
All the businesses featured on Oct. 11 FYI Philly
Free Jiujitsu classes for law enforcement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles fans allowed back in stands, Philly changes COVID-19 gathering limits
Child dies, mother in custody in West Philadelphia
More retailers have deals of their own on Amazon Prime Day
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
COVID-19 caused a 'female-recession,' researchers say
Video shows South Bend, Ind. boy fight off armed home invaders
Show More
Boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Montco
Students in Bristol return to school for in-person instruction
Police investigate alleged murder-suicide in Port Richmond
Why scammers are excited about Amazon Prime Day
Nobel Prize winner greeted by fellow winner
More TOP STORIES News