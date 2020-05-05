Health & Fitness

New COVID-19 testing sites open on Tuesday

More new testing sites are opening across the area.

One such location is at Claymont Elementary School.

This drive-up and walk-up site is for residents of Claymont and surrounding Delaware communities who are feeling Covid-19 symptoms.

ChristianaCare has multiple community test sites like this one, which do not require a prescription or test order.

The site will be open on Tuesday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

In East Camden, a new site for Camden County residents is opening on Tuesday at Dudley Grange Park.

You will need a referral and an appointment at this site.

There will be designated areas for both vehicular and walk-up traffic.
