888 more COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 94 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department confirmed Wednesday 888 additional people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 51,845.The state also reported 94 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,106.The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state's confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.There are 204,495 patients who have tested negative to date.Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;1% are aged 13-18;Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;37% are aged 25-49;Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and27% are aged 65 or older.Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,010 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,372 cases among employees, for a total of 11,382 at 502 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 2,108 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.Approximately 3,316 of the total cases are in health care workers.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.___MASS TRANSIT FUNDINGWith its revenues plummeting, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is going to miss its July payment to the state Department of Transportation for mass transit.Under state law, the turnpike is supposed to send PennDOT $450 million per year to subsidize mass transit. The turnpike made its quarterly payment last month, but PennDOT granted an extension of the July payment in light of the pandemic's impact on turnpike revenues, Acting Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian said Tuesday.At least in the short term, federal coronavirus relief money will make up the difference for the state's mass transit agencies, which include the Port Authority of Allegheny County and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, she said.Meanwhile, PennDOT is getting ready to reopen driver license centers in the 24 counties where Wolf is lifting some pandemic restrictions. Customers and staff alike will have to wear masks and observe social distancing, Kurt J. Myers, deputy secretary for Driver & Vehicle Services, told reporters.___REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONSStarting Friday, real estate activity can resume in areas designated as yellow under the governor's reopening plan, albeit with limitations. That includes no more than two people in a property at one time for in-person inspections, showings or walk-throughs, and social distancing precautions must be taken as well, including masks.Hank Lerner, director of law and policy for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, said social distancing guidelines mean that open houses are pretty much off the table. But, he said, the Wolf administration should have allowed three people to go into houses together to accommodate both spouses and their agent. Otherwise, two such tours might be necessary, thus potentially increasing exposure to the virus, Lerner said.In areas still designated as red, the only allowed transactions are where a buyer's property was already under contract prior to Wolf's March 19 order to close non-life-sustaining businesses. Someone who sells their house under one of those contracts is allowed to buy another house to live in, although the problem with that, Lerner said, is that the person they are buying from may not have a place to live since they, in turn, cannot buy a house in a county designated as red.The association, in the meantime, is backing legislation that would allow agents to resume operations as long as they adhere to social distancing practices and other federal guidelines.___MAIL-IN BALLOT BOOMA million or more Pennsylvanians may end up voting by mail in the primary election that is four weeks away.Until this year, Pennsylvanians who did not want to vote in person needed to have an excuse that fell under a specific category in order to obtain an absentee ballot and vote by mail. An October state law authorized no-excuse mail-in ballots for the first time.As of Monday, 949,000 applications were submitted for mail-in or absentee ballots, according to the Department of State. During the 2016 primary election, 84,000 absentee ballots were cast in Pennsylvania.The deadline for registered voters to ask for an absentee or mail-in ballot is May 26. They must be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, the primary day.