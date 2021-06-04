face mask

Council Rock School District says masks now optional for students, staff

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Masks optional for Council Rock students, staff

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Masks will now be optional for students and staff in the Council Rock School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The new guidance was approved by the school board Thursday night and goes into effect Friday.

Masks will also be optional while riding the bus, and for school activities.



"Per Board approval on June 3, 2021, face masks will be optional for students and staff in school beginning, Friday, June 4, 2021, at 6 AM. This includes bus riding and school activities," a message reads on the district's website.

Neighboring school district, Central Bucks, also approved optional mask wearing for the final week of school.

EMBED More News Videos

Students in the Central Bucks School District will no longer need to wear masks starting on Monday.



Meanwhile, students at the School District of Philadelphia will still need to wear masks in the fall.
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia public school students will be wearing masks in the fall, according to Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbucks countyface maskteachersstudents
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Measure on masking in youth sports clears House committee
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
Dallas-area couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing masks
What new vaccine mandates mean for local, federal workers
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News