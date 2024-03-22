WATCH LIVE

Couple married 54 years gets joint replacement surgeries side-by-side

Matteo Iadonisi
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Friday, March 22, 2024
For Bruce and Karen Bittenbender, a couple who gets joint replacements together stays together.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- They first met in high school at an ice skating rink more than half a century ago. And the Bittenbenders have been on plenty of dates since.

But this most recent date was a rather curious one: at the MUVE Ambulatory Care Center to receive a hip and knee replacement.

The back-to-back procedures were led by Dr. Jonathan Garino of Premier Orthopaedics, who has nearly 30 years of experience in joint replacement.

Watch our video above to follow along their journey.

To learn more about Premier Orthopaedics, visit their website.

