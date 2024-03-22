Couple married 54 years gets joint replacement surgeries side-by-side

For Bruce and Karen Bittenbender, a couple who gets joint replacements together stays together.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- They first met in high school at an ice skating rink more than half a century ago. And the Bittenbenders have been on plenty of dates since.

But this most recent date was a rather curious one: at the MUVE Ambulatory Care Center to receive a hip and knee replacement.

The back-to-back procedures were led by Dr. Jonathan Garino of Premier Orthopaedics, who has nearly 30 years of experience in joint replacement.

