Pa. caregiver befriends Air Force veteran through 'Seniors Helping Seniors'

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When veteran Barry Platt was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, his wife called 'Seniors Helping Seniors' to find not only a caregiver, but a friend.

Now, Barry and his buddy Dan go to the diner, the movies, the grocery store, and more together!

Watch the video above to see their partnership in action.

