Local hospital reports 2 cases of rare children's syndrome linked to COVID-19

FAIRHILL (WPVI) -- Local pediatricians are reporting a rare but concerning condition that could be linked to COVID-19.Action News spoke with an infectious disease specialist at St Christopher's Hospital today.Dr. Ishminder Kaur says they have seen two cases of this there and are still trying to answer a lot of questions.The complication seems similar to Kawasaki Disease, which is a condition that can cause dangerous inflammation to some blood vessels and potential damage to the heart.Doctors are reporting it in kids with active or past COVID-19 infections."It's not a large number we're seeing, children still are generally spared from severe manifestation, most children but it's a concerning signal that I think clinicians all over the world are watching," says Dr. Ishminder Kaur. Infectious Disease, St. Christopher's Hosp for Children.British doctors first sounded the alert about this syndrome last month, and within days, the National Health Service (NHS) sent out a nationwide alert.Italian pediatricians say they've seen similar cases, and in New York City, at least 15 cases have been reported.