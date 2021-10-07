The Phillies missed the playoffs again. Here's why spending big won't guarantee a trip in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ten years.One whole decade.Or 3,650 days.That's how long it's been since the Phillies have made the playoffs.If you are a high school senior graduating this year, you were in 2nd grade when the Phils last played in the postseason.A whole generation has gone by.This year, they wasted a potential MVP season by Bryce Harper who hit .309, with 35 home runs and no October baseball to show for it.It's the worst playoff drought in the National League.So how do they fix this? How do they ensure they're not wasting Harper's prime?It starts at the bottom, with the farm system, and developing players who will have Major League success.Without homegrown talent, it will be up to Dave Dombrowski to go out and find big-name free agents, something the payroll can't continually sustain.Remember, Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Cole Hamels - they were ALL drafted by the Phillies.That's where it starts, and where it ends.If you're looking for some optimism? The Phils finished 82-80, their first winning season since the last time they made the playoffs.Baby steps ... but how about a giant leap next year huh?