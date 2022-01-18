inside story

CHOP Dr. David Rubin on COVID's impact on youths, infection rates, keeping your kids safe

By and Niki Hawkins
Inside Story - CHOP Dr. David Rubin on keeping kids safe from COVID

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews Dr. David Rubin, Director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia about kids and COVID.

The discussion centers around the status of the current Omicron variant, infections in kids, keeping children safe during in-person learning. Finally, Dr. Rubin talks about the future of this pandemic with an optimistic tone.

