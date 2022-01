CHOP Dr. David Rubin on COVID's impact on youths, infection rates, keeping your kids safe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviewsabout kids and COVID.The discussion centers around the status of the current Omicron variant, infections in kids, keeping children safe during in-person learning. Finally, Dr. Rubin talks about the future of this pandemic with an optimistic tone.Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).