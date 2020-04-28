New North Philadelphia COVID-19 testing site accepting all residents

Coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health leaders and communities in the Philadelphia region are moving ahead with COVID-19 testing--even as they await more help from the federal level.

Starting Tuesday, a new testing site will open in North Philadelphia to help the underserved community. The site will be open on Tuesdays every week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On a trial basis, Drexel University's Steven and Sandra Sheller Family Health Service Center will become a drive-thru testing site to residents around the 11th and Parrish streets.

"Everybody is walking around and might have it and not know it. They're with the families and don't know if they could be asymptomatic," said Yasmin Richard.

In the first five weeks of the stay-at-home order, only essential workers, or those showing severe symptoms, were permitted screening.

"The African American community has been plagued with COVID-19 and have not had equal opportunity to be tested like other communities," said Dr. Mary Thornton-Bowmer.

As of Monday, there have been more than 41,000 tests done in the city.

