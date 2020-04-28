New North Philadelphia COVID-19 testing site accepting all residents

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health leaders and communities in the Philadelphia region are moving ahead with COVID-19 testing--even as they await more help from the federal level.
Starting Tuesday, a new testing site will open in North Philadelphia to help the underserved community. The site will be open on Tuesdays every week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On a trial basis, Drexel University's Steven and Sandra Sheller Family Health Service Center will become a drive-thru testing site to residents around the 11th and Parrish streets.
"Everybody is walking around and might have it and not know it. They're with the families and don't know if they could be asymptomatic," said Yasmin Richard.
In the first five weeks of the stay-at-home order, only essential workers, or those showing severe symptoms, were permitted screening.
"The African American community has been plagued with COVID-19 and have not had equal opportunity to be tested like other communities," said Dr. Mary Thornton-Bowmer.
As of Monday, there have been more than 41,000 tests done in the city.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Reopening Pennsylvania: Understanding the target numbers under Gov. Wolf's plan
Pennsylvania expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
New Jersey tech company aims to donate 1 million face masks
Headache, loss of taste among list of 6 new possible COVID-19 symptoms, according to CDC
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Philadelphia on Tuesday
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
New North Philadelphia COVID-19 testing site accepting all residents
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News