Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Hunting Park

Police say the driver of a 2016 Honda was attempting to turn left from Rising Sun Avenue to Bristol Street when the crash occurred

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dirt bike in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue.

Investigators say the driver of a 2016 Honda was attempting a left turn from Rising Sun Avenue to Bristol Street when the dirt bike slammed into the passenger side of the car.

The dirt bike driver, a 23-year-old-man suffered numerous injuries and 21-year-old passenger suffered a broken wrist.

Medics rushed both victims to Temple University Hospital.

Police say the 23-year-old man died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Philadelphia police.