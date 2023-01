Philadelphia Police say their car took down a pole before slamming into the side of the Wanamaker building.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women are recovering Sunday morning after a crash just steps from City Hall.

Philadelphia Police say their car took down a pole before slamming into the side of the Wanamaker building just after midnight.

Crews rushed them to the hospital with just minor injuries.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the crash.