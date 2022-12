The car went through a fence and crashed into a tree, landing on its side.

Firefighters worked to rescue a person trapped inside a vehicle after a crash in Camden.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to rescue a person trapped inside a vehicle after a crash in Camden.

The Action Cam was on the scene at Walnut and South 9th streets just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

There is no word on the condition of the driver or what may have led to the crash.