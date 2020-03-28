Philadelphia police sergeant injured in two-car crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police sergeant was injured Friday night in a car crash in South Philadelphia.Authorities said the sergeant, who was assigned to the 17th district, was broadsided by another vehicle near the intersection of 7th Street and Packer Avenue at about 11 p.m.Firefighters had to free the officer from his car before he was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.There was no immediate word if the other driver was injured.