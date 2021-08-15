crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Where are Jerome Lawrence and Sindrell Oliver?

The Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the men's whereabouts.
By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men walked into a tax preparation shop and were never seen again, according to their family. Now the family is making a plea for anyone who knows their whereabouts to come forward.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, cousins Jerome Lawrence, 29, and Sindrell Oliver, 46, went into a tax preparation shop along the 5400 block of North 5th Street.

That shop, in the city's Olney section, is no longer there.

"We have text messages and proof regarding them, Sindrell and Jerome meeting up together to go to the income tax place," said their aunt Yvonne Lawrence.

Lawrence's mother and aunt said the man who owned the shop handled Lawrence's and his girlfriend's unemployment filings.

The family said cameras in the area captured the pair's arrival.

They were shown the video to identify Lawrence and Oliver.

"You see Jerome and Sindrell go inside of there, and you see the guy close the gate. But now you see a bunch of other guys just standing outside of the store. So we don't know what happened to them," she said.

The family said the two men haven't been seen since, and their phones are off. Detectives say the owner of the shop is not cooperating with the investigation.

"A couple store owners on their block said they do remember seeing them. A lot of people remember seeing them," said Jerome's mother, Natalie Lawrence.

The Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the men's whereabouts. All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I just know they did something to them. I know without knowing," added Natalie.

