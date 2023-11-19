Man shot, killed outside his home in Philadelphia; killer still sought by police

Donald Hartwell was shot outside his home along the 2400 block of 77th Avenue in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A husband and father was shot just outside his house back in 2022.

Now, his wife is hoping someone recognizes the suspect caught on surveillance video.

"Donald was a very smart, intelligent man. He cared about his family. He took care of his family. It was just all about family," said his wife Kimberly White Hartwell.

She said Donald Hartwell was also very giving.

"He was a very generous guy. Everybody still talks to this day about how helpful he was around the neighborhood," she added.

On April 8, 2022, Kimberly had to run out to an appointment.

"This was around about 11 a.m. Our last text was between 11 and 11:59, somewhere around that time in the morning, and that was basically like our last conversation," she said.

While she was gone, Donald was shot outside his home along the 2400 block of 77th Avenue in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"He has a gunshot wound to his stomach, his abdomen, and a gunshot wound to his thigh," Kimberly said.

Several hours later, the 54-year-old died from his injuries.

"I actually watched my husband die," his wife said.

Surveillance video captured a man walking on their porch who police would like to identify.

"If you recognize anything, his movement, his walk, his height, sneakers whatever, say anything," said Kimberly.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to$20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I still get phone calls, people still stop and say you know how much he was well-liked, and you know, loved. Even my family you know everybody knows that he did not deserve this," said Kimberly.